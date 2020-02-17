‘Castille’ Ordered The Unprecedented Briefings On Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Investigation With Police

Unprecedented briefings on the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation between former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, and the police were ordered by Castille, Lovin Malta has been informed.

Under oath, Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud has confirmed that the briefings began soon after the assassination took place, describing meetings with the Prime Minister on official murder investigations as unprecedented.

He told the court that he was unsure who began the meetings, explaining that he was following the orders of his senior former Deputy Commissioner Silvio Valletta.

However, sources have now confirmed that the first orders came directly from the Office of the Prime Minister, but they could not say for certain whether it came from Muscat or Schembri themselves.

The briefings would continue for the next two years, only stopping a month before murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and middleman Melvin Theuma were arrested in connection with the murder.

Crucial information on the case was shared, with Arnaud confirming that he informed both Muscat and Schembri of the imminent arrests of the three men who allegedly carried out the crime.

The same day, Theuma has confirmed, he and Fenech passed on the information to the three men.

Meanwhile, Theuma’s secret recordings of Fenech have also revealed that they had intimate knowledge on a pardon request from Vince Muscat, one of the alleged killers.

It is still unclear exactly where they got the information from. The names of Arnaud, Valletta, Schembri, and Muscat have been mentioned. However, Fenech insists that most of his information came directly from Schembri based on direct information from Arnaud and Valletta.