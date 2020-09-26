د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Casa San Paolo Is COVID Free’: Elderly Home Rubbishes Health Ministry’s Latest Coronavirus Update

An elderly home called Casa San Paolo rubbished the latest COVID-19 bulletin, which claimed that three of the latest cases came from the residence.

“Casa San Paolo is COVID free,” CareHome Malta, the mother company of the St. Paul’s Bay home insisted.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 26•09•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov |
Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Saturday, 26 September 2020

Today, 29 new patients of coronavirus were registered. With 43 recoveries, the total number of active cases dropped to 623.

It is as of yet unknown if the Health Ministry’s official page will be updated accordingly.

Malta registered its 31st coronavirus death today, meaning there have been 16 over the course of 13 days.

Posted by CareMalta on Saturday, 26 September 2020

