‘Casa San Paolo Is COVID Free’: Elderly Home Rubbishes Health Ministry’s Latest Coronavirus Update

“Casa San Paolo is COVID free,” CareHome Malta, the mother company of the St. Paul’s Bay home insisted.

An elderly home called Casa San Paolo rubbished the latest COVID-19 bulletin, which claimed that three of the latest cases came from the residence.

Today, 29 new patients of coronavirus were registered. With 43 recoveries, the total number of active cases dropped to 623.

It is as of yet unknown if the Health Ministry’s official page will be updated accordingly.

Malta registered its 31st coronavirus death today, meaning there have been 16 over the course of 13 days.