Caruana Galizia Lawyers Want Action Against Yorgen Fenech’s Defence For ‘Attempted Bribery’ Of Journalist

Lawyers representing Daphne Caruana Galzia’s family’s have called for steps to be taken against one of Yorgen Fenech’s defence lawyers after it was revealed that he offered a Times of Malta journalist a bunch of €500 notes in return for favourable coverage towards his client. Describing Gianluca Caruana Curran’s offer as attempted bribery, Jason Azzopardi called on the Commission for the Administration of Justice to take “serious steps”. “Yorgen Fenech thinks he can buy everyone out but he’s sorely mistaken. If Yorgen Fenech tried to buy a journalist, let alone what he tried to do to other people. Truth cannot be bought.”

Therese Comodini Cachia commented that quality journalism “doesn’t succumb to Las Vegas Petrus style lavishness”. “In the face of a culture which saw so many power wielding persons accept lavish gifts, it had to be a newsroom and a journalist to show the courage and high moral ground needed to stand up to this corruption. Truth isn’t bought,” she said. Andrew Caruana Galizia, one of the assassinated journalist’s sons, also commented on the incident.

A defence lawyer of the man charged with conspiring to assassinate my mother admitted to offering a bundle of €500 notes to a journalist for favourable coverage of his client. Just imagine what they might be offering to public officials and witnesses. @CoEMediaFreedom https://t.co/brihRzWxbV — Andrew Caruana Galizia (@acaruanagalizia) November 3, 2020