Caruana Galizia Family Lawyer Raises Question About Melvin Theuma’s ‘Attempted Suicide’

Jason Azzopardi, the lawyer of the family of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has asked how police ascertained so quickly that an incident involving Melvin Theuma was an attempted suicide.

“Many people are asking how it could be that the police issued a statement declaring this is as an attempted suicide after only a few minutes,” Azzopardi wrote. “How did they find out so quickly?”

Theuma, the middleman in the assassination of Caruana Galizia, was found grievously injured in his Swieqi home this evening.

In a statement, the police said the early indications are that Theuma inflicted the wounds on himself.

“Theuma’s lawyer contacted the police after failing to establish contact with him,” the statement read. “Immediately afterwards, police officers who are guarding Theuma’s residence 24/7 entered the house along with his wife and found him injured.”

This incident occurred a day before a crucial court sitting in the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech in which the court is set to hear details about one of Theuma’s recordings which has gone missing from the court’s hard drive.

According to Fenech’s lawyers, this recording will prove that Theuma was lying when he said he only recorded Fenech and his business partner Johann Cremona.

The lawyers suggested this recording is related to an allegation that Theuma had paid €30,000 to then police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar to secure a pardon for himself.

