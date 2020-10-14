د . إAEDSRر . س

Carob Trees Cut Down For Dingli Road Works One Day Into Public Appeal Process

Infrastructure Malta (IM) has commenced its process of cutting down carob trees along Triq San Ġwann Bosco in Dingli just a day after the permit to do so was issued by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

Aggrieved citizens are entitled to a 30 day period in which they can appeal the authority’s decision.

These carob trees are being uprooted in preparation for a road alignment project set to connect two minor roads – Daħla tas-Sienja and Sqaq il-Museum.

Dingli residents have voiced their concerns about said project due to the fact that it threatens to destroy fields, rooms used for farming, and a number of old carob trees.

Moviment Graffitti announced that the cutting down of said trees has been temporarily stalled, as residents went on site to voice their objections.

