Carmelo Abela’s Home Affairs Ministry Tried To Interfere In Economic Crimes Investigations, Jonathan Ferris Claims

The Home Affairs Ministry tried to interfere in investigations at the Economic Crimes Unit during Carmelo Abela’s tenure, Jonathan Ferris told the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia yesterday.

Ferris, a former FIAU official and investigator at the Economic Crimes Unit, even provided the inquiry with a detailed email exchange where Abela’s secretary asked for an update on a particular investigation.

While Ferris told the individual that the investigations were ongoing and no details could be shared, the person persisted even telling Ferris, in capital letters, that the order was coming directly from the Minister, who was cc’ed in the email.

Ferries remained stubborn and declined the request, he said. The Head of Economic Crimes Unit Ian Abdilla, Ferris claimed, even intervened and told Ferris not to “create diplomatic incidents” and hand over the information.

“The Police Act gives me the right not to obey an illegitimate order,” Ferris told the inquiry.

He did not reveal the details of that particular investigation.

Asked by the inquiry whether he had left the police or was fired, Ferris said that after former police commissioner Michael Cassar resigned, the police were like a “herd of sheep without a shepherd”.

Cassar resigned three weeks after receiving a damning report into an alleged passport kickbacks scheme between Keith Schembri (the former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s ex-Chief of Staff) and former Times of Malta director Adrian Hillman.

Abela was moved out of the Home Affairs Ministry following the 2017 general election, then serving as the Foreign Affairs Minister until 2020.

Prime Minister Robert Abela included Carmelo Abela in his Cabinet, appointing him the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Responsible for Sustainable Development, Social Dialogue, and the Implementation of the Manifesto, or MOPMRSDSDIM in short.