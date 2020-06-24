Carmelite Priest Victor Enriquez Identified As 75-Year-Old Who Drowned In Balluta Bay

د . إAEDSRر . س

The 75-year-old man who drowned in Balluta Bay earlier today has been identified as Friar Victor Enriquez.

The Carmelite priest was picked up by swimmers earlier this morning and pronounced dead on the scene by medics. The incident happened near Exiles beach, just across the road from the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

The church took to Facebook to mourn the loss of Friar Enriquez.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fr. Victor Enriquez who left the valley of tears this morning,” it said.

“We pray that the Lord will welcome him.”

Rest In Peace

