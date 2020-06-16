د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Care Home Worker Who Punched Elderly Man At Marsa Residence Sentenced To Five Years In Jail

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 27-year-old former care home worker has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of punching an eldery man who died two months later.

Charlton Spiteri was working at St. Vincent de Paule when he was accused of punching 78-year-old Emmanuele Axiak resulting in facial bruising and two black eyes. Upon being admitted to Mater Dei hospital, Axiak’s injuries were deemed to be of a grievous nature.

The elderly man died two months later after succumbing to severe pneumonia.

Spiteri was subsequently charged for injuring Axiak without the intent to kill him as well as causing physical and mental distress.

Speaking to police, Spiteri said that Axiak’s injuries could have been caused during an incident in which he tried to help the elderly man as he slid off his bed, accidentally hitting him.

However, following testimony from another elderly home resident, as well as a doctor’s report, the court deemed Spiteri’s testimony not credible and claimed that the elderly man’s injuries could not have been caused accidentally.

Spiteri was found guilty of all charges brought against him and ordered to pay €269.90 in court fees and sentenced for five years in prison.

What do you make of this decision? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: New db Plans Fail To Address Traffic Issues And Limit Cultural And Environment Impact, NGOs Say

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK