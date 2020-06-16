Care Home Worker Who Punched Elderly Man At Marsa Residence Sentenced To Five Years In Jail

A 27-year-old former care home worker has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of punching an eldery man who died two months later.

Charlton Spiteri was working at St. Vincent de Paule when he was accused of punching 78-year-old Emmanuele Axiak resulting in facial bruising and two black eyes. Upon being admitted to Mater Dei hospital, Axiak’s injuries were deemed to be of a grievous nature.

The elderly man died two months later after succumbing to severe pneumonia.

Spiteri was subsequently charged for injuring Axiak without the intent to kill him as well as causing physical and mental distress.

Speaking to police, Spiteri said that Axiak’s injuries could have been caused during an incident in which he tried to help the elderly man as he slid off his bed, accidentally hitting him.

However, following testimony from another elderly home resident, as well as a doctor’s report, the court deemed Spiteri’s testimony not credible and claimed that the elderly man’s injuries could not have been caused accidentally.

Spiteri was found guilty of all charges brought against him and ordered to pay €269.90 in court fees and sentenced for five years in prison.

