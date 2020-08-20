Car Used In Sliema Double Murder Was Stolen Two Years Ago, Report Says

The getaway car used in a shocking double murder in Sliema was reported stolen two years ago, police sources have claimed.

First revealed by TVM, the car also appears to have been using license plates stolen from another vehicle till at least Tuesday. Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered on Tuesday evening.

Maciejowski was in the residence the entire evening and CCTV footage shows that Pandolfino left home at 7pm and returned by 10pm. At 10.19pm, three suspected killers entered the residence, exiting roughly four minutes later. The three escaped with an as-yet-unidentified white vehicle.

Police are also on the hunt for the driver. However, the police are yet to release the footage, which could prove vital in catching the killers.

A motive is yet to be established, and police are not excluding any possibilities while the hunt for the suspected killers continues. Sources have suggested that the killers might have been hired by a third-party. However, it is still too early to say with investigations underway.

Sources have claimed that jewellery on both men was not stolen. A murder weapon has not been found, and ballistic experts are examining bullets found at the scene.

An autopsy was carried out today and will hopefully shed more details on the facts surrounding this murky case.

