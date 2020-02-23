Car Overturns In Gozo During Carnival Weekend Leading To Calls For Less Reckless Driving On Maltese Roads

د . إAEDSRر . س

A “bad” accident in Gozo during Carnival weekend has led to calls for more careful driving on Maltese and Gozitan roads.

Somehow, no one was injured in an accident last night that saw one car overturn completely in the limits of Rabat.

Multiple people couldn’t hold back but complain about how reckless some drivers were being during Carnival weekend in Gozo, with one person even saying it was scary to walk on the pavements over the last few days.

The Maltese Roads Traffic Updates Facebook page released a statement urging people to be more careful when driving.

“Without going into the merits of what exactly caused the crash, we strongly advise everyone to drive carefully and respect the speed limits. Also most importantly don’t drink and drive. We wish a speedy recovery to all those involved,” they said.

A 22-year-old youth from Qormi was taken to hospital following the accident, but he was found to have no injuries.

A 61-year-old man from Germany, who lives in Rabat, Gozo, was also involved in the crash.

Whether it’s Carnival weekend or a normal weekday, pay attention while driving – shaving a couple of minutes of your travel time isn’t worth dying over.

Cover photo: Maria Cini

