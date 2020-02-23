Car Overturns In Gozo During Carnival Weekend Leading To Calls For Less Reckless Driving On Maltese Roads

A “bad” accident in Gozo during Carnival weekend has led to calls for more careful driving on Maltese and Gozitan roads.

Somehow, no one was injured in an accident last night that saw one car overturn completely in the limits of Rabat.

Multiple people couldn’t hold back but complain about how reckless some drivers were being during Carnival weekend in Gozo, with one person even saying it was scary to walk on the pavements over the last few days.

The Maltese Roads Traffic Updates Facebook page released a statement urging people to be more careful when driving.

“Without going into the merits of what exactly caused the crash, we strongly advise everyone to drive carefully and respect the speed limits. Also most importantly don’t drink and drive. We wish a speedy recovery to all those involved,” they said.