Captain Morgan Ship Approaches Maltese Coast Amid Reports Of Migrants Protesting On Board 

A vessel carrying migrants approached the coast of Delimara this morning, with reports coming in that the people on board are protesting to be disembarked.

TVM reported that the migrants aboard the vessel have protested to be disembarked on shore and even “took control” of certain parts of the ship. The 10 crew members and 20 security officials reportedly had to inform the Armed Forces of Malta that they couldn’t control the situation and the AFM instructed the ship to move to an area two miles off the coast.

An AFM patrol is reportedly monitoring the situation and awaiting the authorities to take a decision on how to respond.

The government and AFM have yet to release a statement on the situation.

Europa II is one of four tourist ferries which the government has charted to hold asylum seekers just outside Maltese territorial waters. Around 425 migrants are currently being detained on board these four vessels.

Malta adopted this stance to asylum seeker rescue missions after closing its ports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has urged other EU member states to agree to a relocation mechanism but no deal has been struck yet.

Malta is set to reopen its ports on 1st July and Prime Minister Robert Abela has said he is hopeful a relocation deal will be found before that date.