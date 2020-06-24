Captain Morgan Says It Only Donated €3,000 To Labour Party

Captain Morgan clarified that it only donated €3,000 to the Labour Party in the latest fundraising campaign, following suggestions it had donated several thousands of euros.

“These reports are misleading and could, and should, have been avoided had the facts been verified,” the tourist ferry company said in a press release.

At a PL fundraiser last week, an activist from the party’s Naxxar committee singled out Captain Morgan and its owner Michael Zammit Tabona for praise when he presented a €108,000 cheque to the party.

However, Captain Morgan has stated it only donated a tiny portion of those funds and that the rest were collected from Naxxar residents and other donors.

“Those donors included Captain Morgan, but our donation of €3,000 — which was within the legal limit — constituted but a minuscule fraction of the total amount collected,” it said.

Captain Morgan recently benefited from a deal which saw the government charter three of its vessels, along with a Supreme Cruises vessel, to house 425 migrants outside Maltese territorial waters.

The government has yet to publish how much money it forked out for this mission, but figures published in Parliament on 11th May show each vessel cost at least €3,000 a day.

