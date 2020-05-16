Candles, Pictures And Flowers: Friends Gather Every Night For Teenager Who Fell To Her Death In Sliema

د . إAEDSRر . س

Soft-toys, frames, flowers and chocolates are all lit by candles left at the ground floor courtyard of Fort Cambridge in Sliema. At night, young people gather in groups of two or three, sit, talk and even lie down to mourn the tragic loss of Julia Marra.

The 15-year-old teenager fell to her death from a balcony four storeys high at Fort Cambridge, Sliema. What was meant to be a light hearted night at a friend’s apartment last Tuesday, quickly turned into a night of tragedy for the Marra family and all those whose lives Julia touched.

A mother who knew the family said friends often gathered where she fell to comfort each other for a sense of closure, some of which hadn’t seen each other since the start of the pandemic. 

“It has been so sad to see groups congregating here and there, all crying. And then they laugh because they remember something sweet and funny about Julia… they seem to need each other and the interaction,” she said in a statement to Times of Malta.   

In a statement reported by Times of Malta, the Marra family said words cannot describe the loss of one of their two daughters.

“She was the music, the freshness and the joy. She was those spectacles she always wore proudly; she was the hugs for her beloved dog; and the love letters she wrote to her mother. She was our life.”

“And then there was that laugh… it still fills our silence.” The Italian family thanked everyone for their support and affection and wished that Julia would remain in their hearts.

Julia Marra

Julia Marra

Clearly, the teenager had an impact on the community as her death was met with an outpouring of tributes and heartfelt messages. 

“Thank you for helping me and for being there for me. We will always keep you in our hearts and our prayers. You will never be forgotten, fly high angel,” one friend wrote on social media.

“Today heaven has received another angel. May you rest in peace.”

Even those who didn’t know Julia spoke out.

“Rest in peace beautiful. Sadly I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing you. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers, fly high,” another commenter said.

 

RIP Julia Marra

