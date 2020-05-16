Candles, Pictures And Flowers: Friends Gather Every Night For Teenager Who Fell To Her Death In Sliema

Soft-toys, frames, flowers and chocolates are all lit by candles left at the ground floor courtyard of Fort Cambridge in Sliema. At night, young people gather in groups of two or three, sit, talk and even lie down to mourn the tragic loss of Julia Marra.

The 15-year-old teenager fell to her death from a balcony four storeys high at Fort Cambridge, Sliema. What was meant to be a light hearted night at a friend’s apartment last Tuesday, quickly turned into a night of tragedy for the Marra family and all those whose lives Julia touched.

A mother who knew the family said friends often gathered where she fell to comfort each other for a sense of closure, some of which hadn’t seen each other since the start of the pandemic.

“It has been so sad to see groups congregating here and there, all crying. And then they laugh because they remember something sweet and funny about Julia… they seem to need each other and the interaction,” she said in a statement to Times of Malta.