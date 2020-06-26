Cami Applegren’s ‘Malta Clean-Up’ Is Closing Its Doors…But A Brand New NGO Aiming To Take The Fight To Next Level Is Taking Its Place

Cami Appellgren’s clean up group that emerged as a leading voice in Malta’s battle against waste and litter, is closing its doors. But don’t worry she’s not leaving the clean-up game behind, teaming up to create a brand new NGO to take cleans up to the next level.

“This post will be emotional. I’m just gonna put it out there. Time has come to close a chapter. Yes you are reading correctly. This is it… but hey, let me tell you something…”

“It took me ages to find THE photo for this final post for Malta Clean Up. But the one I chose visualizes what my vision was and it’s a photo I will cherish forever – the moment my vision finally took form. The children are our future.”

“I have fought blood sweat and tears for this vision to become real. I always said that when the vision is reached it will be the happiest day ever, that I can close down and finally put my feet up.”

“It’s not a fully happy day. Because I will miss Malta Clean Up. It’s a massive part of my identity and will always have a big place in my heart,” Appelgren wrote on social media.

Facebook group ‘Malta Clean-Up’ will be closed in a week’s time, but it will still remain visible so that it continues as a source of information for everyone willing to learn more about the topic of sustainability.

Instead, Applengren is teaming up with Cane Vella and Cassandra Straub from Get Trashed Malta to start ‘Let’s Do It Malta’ to “build some brand new bridges” and take the fight to clean up waste to a new level.