Cami Appelgren And Team Of Kayakers Complete Insane 24-Hour Journey Around Maltese Islands
An eight-strong team of kayakers has just completed a 24-hour journey all around the Maltese archipelago in aid of the St. John Rescue Corps.
The 106.5km journey kicked off last Saturday from Golden Bay. The team proceeded to make its way to Filfla before travelling alongside the northern coast of Malta, all round Gozo, and finally back to Malta.
Local environmentalist Cami Appelgren, who was one of the eight kayakers involved, spoke up about some of the hardships they endured throughout the trip.
“Rebound waves make you feel like you’re in a tumble dryer and being thrown around,” Appelgren said. “There is no way to anticipate the wave and how it will act, because the waves come from all directions.”
The aim of the of this challenge was to raise enough funds for local NGO St. John Rescue Corps to purchase a new Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat.
As of yet, the activists have managed to raise upwards of €10,000 for this cause which is unfortunately still not enough to purchase said boat.
Having said that, donations are still being accepted right here – just make sure to include #kayak4stjohnrescue as your donation message. Companies wishing to make a donation can also get in touch with team on kayak4stjohnrescue@sjrcmalta.org.