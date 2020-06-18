Calls To Remove Valletta Monuments Left Me ‘Staring In Disbelief’, Jason Micallef Says

An outspoken figure within the Labour Party, as well as the culture minister, have poured cold water on calls to re-evaluate and remove statues of colonial figures in prominent locations around Malta.

“I am against the few calls coming from different quarters with different agendas,” Jason Micallef, the Executive Chair of One and chairperson of the Valletta Cultural Agency, told Lovin Malta.

“Removing them doesn’t make sense nor is it appropriate,” he continued. “When I hear someone saying that we need to pull down the Main Guard facade in St George’s Square in Valletta or the iconic Victoria Gate also in Valletta, I stare in disbelief.”

His reaction comes after a former V18 artistic director, the Book Council Chairman, as well as members of the Maltese art scene, called for a re-evaluation of statues of colonisers in main areas of Valletta.