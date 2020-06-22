د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Calls For Truth And Justice Ring Out In Valletta Following Protests Over Fresh Scandals

Author profile image

By

0

Calls for truth and justice continued outside of Parliament in Valletta after protestors gathered in the wake of major revelations in court and a scandal involving Enemalta, 17 Black and a wind farm in Montenegro.

A crowd of a few hundred chanted korrotti’ and minn Kastilja għal Kordin’ as they waved Maltese flags outside the parliament building.

Former Labour Party Prime Minister Dom Mintoff’s daughter Ann Mckenna was in attendance, as were several  PN MPs like Jason Azzopardi, Claudette Buttigieg, David Thake, and Karol Aquilina.

Hours earlier, former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri had testified in the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech, the owner of 17 Black, over the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who first revealed the existence of the company.

Fench’s 17 Black, which Schembri earlier confirmed was a target client of his Panama account because Fenech was a “good friend”, was used so Fenech could allegedly make millions off of Enemalta’s purchase of a wind farm in Montenegro.

While Schembri denies all wrongdoing, former PN executive councillor Mark Sammut said that Schembri should have been arrested since he previously denied all knowledge of the owner of 17 Black.

The protest was organised by NGOs Repubblika, Occupy Justice and blogger Manuel Delia.

They are demanding the launch of a joint investigation between Europol and Malta’s police in the Caruana Galizia assassination and the related corruption allegations; for politicians involved to shoulder political responsibility and resign or be removed; and for the Enemalta directors to also shoulder responsibility and provide a comprehensive account of the Enemalta-Montenegro wind farm deal.

What do you think of the protest? Comment below

READ NEXT: Take A Look At Chris Cardona’s One Sentence Resignation Letter

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK