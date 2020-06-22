WATCH: Calls For Truth And Justice Ring Out In Valletta Following Protests Over Fresh Scandals

Former Labour Party Prime Minister Dom Mintoff’s daughter Ann Mckenna was in attendance, as were several PN MPs like Jason Azzopardi, Claudette Buttigieg, David Thake, and Karol Aquilina.

A crowd of a few hundred chanted ‘ korrotti’ and ‘ minn Kastilja għal Kordin ’ as they waved Maltese flags outside the parliament building.

Calls for truth and justice continued outside of Parliament in Valletta after protestors gathered in the wake of major revelations in court and a scandal involving Enemalta, 17 Black and a wind farm in Montenegro.

Hours earlier, former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri had testified in the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech, the owner of 17 Black, over the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who first revealed the existence of the company.

Fench’s 17 Black, which Schembri earlier confirmed was a target client of his Panama account because Fenech was a “good friend”, was used so Fenech could allegedly make millions off of Enemalta’s purchase of a wind farm in Montenegro.

While Schembri denies all wrongdoing, former PN executive councillor Mark Sammut said that Schembri should have been arrested since he previously denied all knowledge of the owner of 17 Black.

The protest was organised by NGOs Repubblika, Occupy Justice and blogger Manuel Delia.

They are demanding the launch of a joint investigation between Europol and Malta’s police in the Caruana Galizia assassination and the related corruption allegations; for politicians involved to shoulder political responsibility and resign or be removed; and for the Enemalta directors to also shoulder responsibility and provide a comprehensive account of the Enemalta-Montenegro wind farm deal.

