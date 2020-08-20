Calling Out ‘Attention Seekers’, Maltese Zoo Announces Enclosure Livestream After Bear Video Controversy

After a video made the rounds on Facebook showing bears panting in a small enclosure, Wildlife Park Malta said they will soon start livestreaming their zoo enclosures to show the welfare of their animals.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, the park opened up about financial struggles during COVID-19, describing how they “have passed and still going through some rough seas like all other zoos in the world” and calling this year’s ordeal a “biological war”.

“We kept on working every single day seven days a week to make ends meet,” the statement said. “We never had a day when we had no food or any financial difficulties to maintain the park.”

Soon enough, the park addressed the viral video, calling out “attention seekers”.

“We do understand that some of these people do it to get attention which we call ‘attention seekers’,” the post said. “Some of these people are passing trough difficult moments due to loss of income and anxiety about what will happen for the following day.”

“We will soon livestream all the enclosures 24 hours on our website and we will be happy to show you the welfare and behaviour of the animals at any time of the day,” the park finished by promising.