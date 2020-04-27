Calling All Malta’s Frontline Heroes: Let Us Say Thank You By Joining This Video Initiative

Attention frontline workers – we want to show our appreciation for your invaluable work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So listen up!

We’re asking anyone who is contributing to the fight amid the national health crisis – doctors, nurses, supermarket workers, IT personnel, strategists, police officers, care workers… if you’re helping keep Malta safe, we want you to participate in our project.

All you need to do is send a picture of yourself in your uniform or at your place of work together with your full name and occupation to rumen@lovinmalta.com

If you would like more details about the project, you can send an email to the aforementioned email address.