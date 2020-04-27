Calling All Malta’s Frontline Heroes: Let Us Say Thank You By Joining This Video Initiative

د . إAEDSRر . س

Attention frontline workers – we want to show our appreciation for your invaluable work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So listen up!

We’re asking anyone who is contributing to the fight amid the national health crisis – doctors, nurses, supermarket workers, IT personnel, strategists, police officers, care workers… if you’re helping keep Malta safe, we want you to participate in our project. 

All you need to do is send a picture of yourself in your uniform or at your place of work together with your full name and occupation to rumen@lovinmalta.com

If you would like more details about the project, you can send an email to the aforementioned email address.

This is going to be an extraordinary project and a way to show our gratitude, so we would love to have as many of you as possible.

So if you match the criteria or know someone who does… ask them to get involved.

Submissions need to be entered by tomorrow latest.

On behalf of all of us at Lovin Malta, thank you for the hard work you put in to keeping us safe.

