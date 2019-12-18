Cafe’s ‘Permitless’ Platform Taking Up Five Parking Spaces Halted After Outcry From St Julian’s Local Council

The installation of a platform that would have taken up five parking spaces – one of which was reserved for people with disabilities – near Ballutta Bay has been stopped after local councillors and residents called for it to be halted since it did not have a permit.

Permission for the new platform, which would have been owned by Nola Cafe, was first refused months ago but has been granted on appeal. It would have allowed an area for tables and chairs to be set up for customers of the cafe in the parking bays.

There was a near-immediate response after builders appeared yesterday, ready to build the platform before a permit had been issued.

The mayor of St Julian’s, Albert Buttigieg, took to social media to say that the Planning Authority was making decisions that were going against the wishes of the majority.

“Update: The Lands [Authority] stopped all works following my email informing them that the applicant has no final approval!” Buttigieg said.

“This is just another example of how the Planning Authority has been giving out permits without a care for our residents. The PA serves the few against the interests of the many,” he continued.

He continued on by saying that the road, Triq il-Kbira, was already suffering from severe parking difficulties, and that the parking spots were set to be sacrificed “for the clients of Nola Remax”.

“Another case of who cares about the residents as long as I am sorted!” he said.

Local councillor Adrian Dominic Ellul also called out the sudden installation.