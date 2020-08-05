Cabinet Rejected Malta Doctors’ Union’s Seated Wedding Compromise To Call Off Strike

Malta’s doctors’ union (MAM) was ready to allow weddings and family parties to continue taking place, but subject to strict conditions, in its negotiations with the government to call off a strike in protest at the lack of restrictions on mass events.

However, MAM president Martin Balzan said that this proposed compromise was rejected by Cabinet yesterday and confirmed it is no longer on the table.

He told Lovin Malta that if the government wishes to call off the ongoing strike, it will have to ban events involving over ten people until Malta registers a consistent decline in new COVID-19 cases.

The MAM called a strike last week but suspended it after fruitful negotiations with Health Minister Chris Fearne over the weekend.

During this meeting, the MAM proposed a compromise in that weddings and family parties can continue taking place as seated events so long as they don’t exceed 100 people.

Guests would have had to be segregated in groups of no more than ten and other conditions indicated by the Superintendent of Public Health would have had to apply.