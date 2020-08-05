Cabinet Rejected Malta Doctors’ Union’s Seated Wedding Compromise To Call Off Strike
Malta’s doctors’ union (MAM) was ready to allow weddings and family parties to continue taking place, but subject to strict conditions, in its negotiations with the government to call off a strike in protest at the lack of restrictions on mass events.
However, MAM president Martin Balzan said that this proposed compromise was rejected by Cabinet yesterday and confirmed it is no longer on the table.
He told Lovin Malta that if the government wishes to call off the ongoing strike, it will have to ban events involving over ten people until Malta registers a consistent decline in new COVID-19 cases.
The MAM called a strike last week but suspended it after fruitful negotiations with Health Minister Chris Fearne over the weekend.
During this meeting, the MAM proposed a compromise in that weddings and family parties can continue taking place as seated events so long as they don’t exceed 100 people.
Guests would have had to be segregated in groups of no more than ten and other conditions indicated by the Superintendent of Public Health would have had to apply.
“This was the one thing we were ready to tolerate to prevent a strike,” Balzan told Lovin Malta, stating that the move would have seen weddings resemble a restaurant environment. “Science and the Superintendent of Public Health are stating that there shouldn’t be any mass events right now, but we wanted to avoid a strike.”
However, Cabinet rejected the proposed compromise yesterday, prompting the MAM to launch industrial action.
“They told us they don’t want any restrictions on parties as though there’s no such thing as an epidemic,” Balzan said. “We risk being restricted by all EU countries and all we’re interested in is holding parties of thousands of people.”
“Politicians, not scientists, are calling the shots.”
And Balzan said the MAM is no longer willing to compromise on weddings, stating that cases have continued increasing and that the strike will now only be called off if events involving more than 10 people are called off until Malta starts registering an average of three or fewer new COVID-19 cases a day over a two-week period.
He also dismissed the measures on mass events recently announced by Fearne as a “joke” on the grounds that they require self-assessment by event organisers and don’t involve police enforcement.
Malta has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and there are currently 249 active cases. Very few of these cases are hospitalised and none are receiving intensive care, but Balzan warned the situation could change dramatically the moment vulnerable people get infected.
“Why should our members face so many sick people with a contagious disease just for the sake of a few parties?” he asked.
The union boss argued that imposing restrictions on mass events also makes sense from an economic perspective, as a rise in cases could see more EU countries blacklist Malta as a safe destination.
“The political level is promoting a culture of denial,” he said.