د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Cabinet Member’s Potential Personal Interest In Malta’s Prefabricated Hospital Deal Must Be Investigated, Opposition MP Says

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An opposition MP has called for the immediate investigation into allegations of that Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services Clayton Bartolo had a vested interest in the government’s prefabricated hospital tender.

Jason Azzopardi told parliament that he was in possession of “incriminating information” that would implicate Bartolo in attempting to rig the tender.

The tender was issued just as Malta was coming to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic. The prefabricated hospital would have been able to cater to over 90 patients.

Twenty-one bids were submitted. However, the government decided to scrap the project at a later stage with the number of COVID-19 cases dropping.

Quoting a parliamentary question answered, Azzopardi said Health Minister Chris Fearne did not refute Bartolo’s personal interest in the role when confirming the project had been scrapped.

“Will the Police Commissioner now take an interest to investigate the interest that this Parliamentary Secretary took in a public call for a prefabricated hospital which has now been abandoned after I outed it as a sham?” he told parliament.

Azzopardi insisted it was the Police Commissioner’s duty to open up an investigation, even if a report was not submitted.

What do you think of the claims?

READ NEXT: WATCH: This Documentary Captures The 22 Chefs Who Lived At Work To Cook For Care Homes In The Pandemic

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK