Cabinet Member’s Potential Personal Interest In Malta’s Prefabricated Hospital Deal Must Be Investigated, Opposition MP Says

An opposition MP has called for the immediate investigation into allegations of that Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services Clayton Bartolo had a vested interest in the government’s prefabricated hospital tender.

Jason Azzopardi told parliament that he was in possession of “incriminating information” that would implicate Bartolo in attempting to rig the tender.

The tender was issued just as Malta was coming to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic. The prefabricated hospital would have been able to cater to over 90 patients.

Twenty-one bids were submitted. However, the government decided to scrap the project at a later stage with the number of COVID-19 cases dropping.

Quoting a parliamentary question answered, Azzopardi said Health Minister Chris Fearne did not refute Bartolo’s personal interest in the role when confirming the project had been scrapped.

“Will the Police Commissioner now take an interest to investigate the interest that this Parliamentary Secretary took in a public call for a prefabricated hospital which has now been abandoned after I outed it as a sham?” he told parliament.

Azzopardi insisted it was the Police Commissioner’s duty to open up an investigation, even if a report was not submitted.

What do you think of the claims?