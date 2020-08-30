Cabinet Members Have Not Been Contacted About Facebook Magisterial Inquiry, Says Prime Minister

More than 75 days after it was announced that the entire Cabinet is facing a magisterial inquiry for Facebook misuse, it seems no minister has yet been called in by the magistrate to testify.

Lovin Malta last Sunday asked Prime Minister Robert Abela why the government was refusing to answer basic questions about the Cabinet’s Facebook use, after several Freedom of Information requests were rejected. In his reply, he let slip that the magisterial inquiry has not yet demanded this information of Cabinet members.

“As you know, the Standards Commissioner concluded his report, and after it was concluded there was a process by which a magistrate began investigating. As far as I’m informed, no member of Cabinet has been asked to testify with the magistrate. Naturally, all information requested will be given,” Abela said, without specifying why that same information is not being given to the press even in Freedom of Information requests.