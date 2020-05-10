Cabinet Member Immediately Rectifies Any Discrepancies Of Private Email Use

Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services Clayton Bartolo immediately rectified any discrepancies with his contact details published on the Maltese Parliament’s website after an Opposition MP raised the alarm that he could be using his personal email for official business.

“Hon. Jason Azzopardi earlier this morning decided to attack my colleague and myself about the contact details published on the Maltese Parliament’s website, implying that we intend to bypass any audit trails.”

“I categorically deny these allegations while asking Hon. Azzopardi to refer to the Government of Malta’s website and/or the Parliamentary Secretariat’s website where he can easily find my official contact details.”

“Once this issue was brought to my attention, I immediately asked the Parliament’s IT office to amend my details and I was informed that these were immediately rectified,” Bartolo told Lovin Malta.

The issue of cabinet members using their personal emails for official business. Using a personal email allows cabinet members to communicate undetected with no oversight.