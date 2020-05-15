By Monday, Malta Will Finally Know What The Future Of Restaurants, Hotels, Beaches And Travelling Will Look Like

A number of policies detailing what summer 2020 on the island will look like are set to be rolled out by Monday, Malta’s Tourism Minister said today.

These include protocols for the future of Maltese hotels and restaurants, as well as details on how public bays will operate and how international travel from Malta will be affected.

In a webinar conference alongside the Malta Tourism Association and Malta Hotel and Restaurants Association, Julia Farrugia Portelli explained how a series of “engines” will soon be switched on to kickstart the tourism market in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first engine to be turned on will be that of internal tourism between Maltese and Gozitans,” Farrugia Portelli said. “By Monday, the Prime Minister will be announcing which economic sectors will open and when.”

Alongside these timelines, “clear protocols” for how certain areas, including restaurants, hotels and bays, will operate as the pandemic continues.