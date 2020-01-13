Businesspeople Donated To Labour Party Through Fund-Raising Marathons, Malta’s Developers’ Head Says

Business people who met with Joseph Muscat in the run-up to the 2013 general election often donated money to the Labour Party through fundraising marathons, Malta Developer’s Head Sandro Chetcutj has confirmed to the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Chetcuti, who acted as the fixer and primary point of contact for such meetings, told the inquiry that said businesspeople often donated through fundraising marathons. However, he did not indicate the total amount.

In April 2013, after the election win, then PL CEO Gino Cauchi revealed that fundraising events and activities helped the Labour Party raise more than €1.6 million.

“If you don’t give donations, nothing is going to move forward or happen. Like what happens at a football club. It’s done to ensure operations continue, ” he said.

“I promise that in my presence, there were no underhanded deals. I would have left otherwise, ” he continued.

In a previous sitting, Speaker and Former Deputy Labour Leader Anglu Farrugia said under oath that Chetcuti even held an office at the Labour Party headquarters before the 2013 election.

While the claim was denied by Chetcuti, who presented an affidavit to the court, he has admitted to being a protagonist on getting the Labour Party elected.

Chetcuti even questioned Farrugia’s testimony, suggesting he was trying to paint him in a bad light.

”From all the businesspeople he saw, the only name he can remember is Sandro Chetcuti, ” he said.

He insisted that he never even went up on to the fourth floor, telling the board the first time he did so was following the 2013 general election.

”My meetings with Muscat were on the third floor,” he said.

Chetcuti told the inquiry board that no promises were made during Muscat’s meetings with businesspeople, insisting they were focused on policy.

No official record or note on the meetings’ minutes were kept.

“The meetings I had organised with all kinds of business people, not just of the MDA. It was a personal initiative of mine, ” he said.