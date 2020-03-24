Bus Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19, Other Employees In Quarantine

A bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed by Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci. The patient was one of the 17 cases positive cases announced on Sunday.

Health authorities have conducted contact tracing for the case and a number of employees who had contact with the driver are to follow mandatory quarantine.

Malta Public Transport is working closely with health officials’ recommendations. In an e-mail first seen by The Malta Independent, employees were informed that they have since identified the vehicles used by the driver and removed them for additional cleaning and fumigation. The driver is said to be in stable condition.

MPT Offices in Valletta, Marsa and Floriana are also being fumigated, the email said.

As of last week, Malta Public Transport has taken precautionary measures in response to COVID-19, such as the installation of perplex between drivers and passengers as well as regular disinfection of buses between shifts. Passengers are also encouraged to use bus cards and provide the correct amount if they opt to buy tickets with cash, to reduce contact with drivers.

