Bulldozer ‘Moved By Itself’ Before Crushing 7-Year-Old Boy In Ta’ Kandja

More details have emerged in the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy early this morning. Police have now confirmed that the bulldozer which struck and crushed the child today in a quarry in Ta’ Kandja, Imqabba, ‘moved backwards by itself’ according to experts on the scene.

It has also been confirmed that a relative of the boy was working in the quarry at the time of the accident. Officials from the Health and Safety Authority, alongside members of the Rapid Intervention and local police units arrived, are currently on site to investigate what led to the tragic and unneeded death of a Maltese boy on Boxing Day. Photos from the site show the steep ramp where the excavation vehicle reportedly slipped down, with officers examining the site in question. The boy was certified dead on the scene.