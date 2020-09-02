Bulgaria Removed From Malta’s Amber List

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Health Ministry has removed Bulgaria from the country’s amber list, with this change coming into effect next Friday, 4th September at midnight.

Presently, Czech Republic, Romania, Tunisia, and Spain’s Barcelona, Girona, and Madrid are deemed as potentially high-risk for travel.

Any traveler arriving in Malta from any of the aforementioned countries is required to present a negative COVID-19 test performed no longer than 72 hours prior to their arrival.

Travellers arriving in Malta from any of the said locations who fail to produce such a test may be submitted to testing in Malta and will be subject to quarantine if found positive.

What do you make of this revised list?

