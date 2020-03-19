Building Spree: Construction In Malta Increases By Over 20% In A Single Year

Malta’s construction industry is continuing to grow at a rapid rate despite concerns over rampant abuse and environmental issues, increasing its production by more than 20% in a single year, Eurostat figures show.

Eurostat latest figures for production in the construction industry show that from the last quarter of 2018 to the last quarter of 2019, construction increased by 21.9%. It was up by 4.9% when compared with the previous quarter.

Unsurprisingly, the annual rate is well above the EU average of 1%. Only Romania’s construction industry is growing at a faster pace.

Malta’s construction industry has surged at a quick-fire pace ever since 2013 and continues to power on despite the majority of sectors expecting to experience an economic downturn because of COVID-19.

Never-ending growth has not come without its controversy. Poor enforcement and resources has resulted in rampant abuse in the sector. Most recently, the construction industry claimed the life of Miriam Pace, who died after her home, which neighbours an excavation site, collapsed.

Reforms introduced last year following the collapse of three apartment blocks have failed to kick-off. Prime Minister Robert Abela has promised change, but it remains entirely unclear what these much-needed changes will be.