Build Resilient Economies In Africa To Mitigate Migration Crisis, Evarist Bartolo Says

Malta’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs has called for a “comprehensive plan” focusing on creating resilient economies in African countries to help address the migration crisis at its core.

During a meeting with the Director of the International Organisation for Migration and the Coordinator for the Mediterranean Laurence Hart, Bartolo described irregular migration as a “complex challenge” that needs to be addressed with a comprehensive plan that focuses first and foremost on creating resilient economies in African countries.

He stressed that developed countries should not preach, but listen to and work hand in hand with African countries and support their efforts to offer a decent future for their citizens.

This would not only mitigate the challenge of irregular migration, but would benefit the same countries that need their citizens to contribute to economic growth, and would improve their standard of living, he said.

Hart agreed, saying there was potential for greater cooperation both at European level and within international fora.