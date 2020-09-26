British Passengers On Malta-Bound Flight Arrested For Refusing To Wear Face Masks

Two British passport holders on a Malta-bound flight from London were arrested yesterday after refusing to comply with face-masks cabin rules.

The man and woman in question were on a Stansted-Malta Ryanair flight and refused to wear face masks despite several requests from the cabin crew. The pilot then asked for police assistance in Malta.

Malta International Airport security and police officers boarded the plane upon landing at 9.10pm and arrested the two. While the pilot declined to press charges, they could still be fined for breaching Malta’s COVID-19 laws.

In Malta, not wearing a face mask could land you a fine of upwards of €50.

Airlines require all passengers to wear facemasks or visors as part of safety measures against the spread of COVID-19.