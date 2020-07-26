Bring Back Smoking Ban At Maltese Restaurants, Health NGOs Urge

Malta should reintroduce its smoking ban in outdoor areas of restaurants, a coalition of health NGOs has said.

“It is not clear what the rationale leading to this reversal of policy is,” the Malta Health Network, which is composed of around 40 NGOs, said.

“We know from the countless evidence in medical journals that smoking, including second-hand smoking, increases the chance of cancer, cardiac and other health problems throughout the lifetime of an individual, leading to an increased mortality and morbidity rate.”

“Needless to remind the considerable expenditure of our healthcare in dealing with such health problems which could have been avoided.”

“Also, the ban of smoking in various situations results in the denormalization of smoking behaviors leading to decrease in uptake of smoking especially in young persons.”