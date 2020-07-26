Bring Back Smoking Ban At Maltese Restaurants, Health NGOs Urge
Malta should reintroduce its smoking ban in outdoor areas of restaurants, a coalition of health NGOs has said.
“It is not clear what the rationale leading to this reversal of policy is,” the Malta Health Network, which is composed of around 40 NGOs, said.
“We know from the countless evidence in medical journals that smoking, including second-hand smoking, increases the chance of cancer, cardiac and other health problems throughout the lifetime of an individual, leading to an increased mortality and morbidity rate.”
“Needless to remind the considerable expenditure of our healthcare in dealing with such health problems which could have been avoided.”
“Also, the ban of smoking in various situations results in the denormalization of smoking behaviors leading to decrease in uptake of smoking especially in young persons.”
The Malta Health Network warned the government’s decision to repeal the ban means it is promoting smoking, placing entire families at risk from exposure to second-hand smoke and rendering dining experiences less enjoyable.
Moreover, it warned it is discriminating against the rights of vulnerable people to enjoy basic activities and social interactions in a clean and healthy environment.
“We feel disheartened that the Ministry for Health and the Superintendence of Public Health are putting economical and financial considerations before the health and well-being of the Maltese,” they said.
Malta banned smoking within a ten-metre distance of places where food is served last May when it reopened restaurants after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci argued that with more people eating outdoors, where the risk of transmission of COVID-19 is lower, it was necessary to protect non-smokers from the health risks of secondary smoke.
However, the law came under heavy scrutiny by restaurant owners, who warned that it was driving people away and impinging on their recovery from the pandemic.
It was officially repealed yesterday.