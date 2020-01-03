Bridge In Siġġiewi Valley Being Built To Make Life Easier For Top Consultant, Activists Claim

Musumeci, a planning and legal consultant and a vocal advocate of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, lives in the vicinity of Wied Qirda.

“This concrete bridge, approximately 9 metres wide, is being constructed to facilitate access between one side of the valley and the other for the benefit of lawyer, architect, and Government consultant, Robert Musumeci,” Moviment Graffiti said.

A bridge currently being built in Wied Qirda, a valley between Siġġiewi and Ħaż-Żebbuġ, is being constructed for the sake of top government consultant Robert Musumeci, activist group Moviment Graffiti has claimed.

In 2018, Times of Malta reported that an illegal road leading up to a house occupied by Musumeci and his partner, Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera, had been paved with tarmac.

The bridge in Wied Qirda will replace an existing concrete dam, which was also constructed illegally almost 20 years ago. Moviment Graffiti asked if these works are being carried out to rectify past abuses, why are they not being carried out in cooperation with the environmental authority as required by law.

Moviment Graffitti said it was deeply concerned about the ongoing works in Wied Qirda under the orders of Infrastructure Malta over the last two weeks of December, at the height of the holiday season.

“This has been going on despite the fact that the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) issued a Stop and Compliance Order for Wied Qirda 50 days ago,” it said.

“The very same authority had already stopped Infrastructure Malte from carrying on with the roadworks which include asphalting, widening of the paths and laying down the foundations for the bridge. The enforcement notices were not only ignored, but also removed, and the works carried on as if nothing had happened.”