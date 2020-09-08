Breeder Of Pit Bulls Who Killed Woman Was Given Clean Bill Of Health By Animal Welfare After Inspections

Malta’s Animal Welfare Department deemed that dogs owned by a breeder at an Msida home where two pit bulls killed a woman were “in good state of health” whenever they inspected the site.

Police told Lovin Malta that it accompanied the Animal Welfare Department on various reports.

Well-informed sources earlier said that the dogs were kept in awful conditions on the roof of the building and within the block itself. However, Galea always seemed to be able to sort out his affairs before Animal Welfare actually arrived.

Photos taken by Lovin Malta show how the dogs are kept in a crude kennel on the roof.

A 95-year-old woman, Inez Galea, was killed by two pit bulls belonging to the man, Andre Galea, who is a relative of the victim. Her chihuahua was also killed.

Galea’s Facebook profile makes it abundantly clear that he was breeding dogs within the block. He identifies himself as a dog breeder who specialises in “pit bulls, american bulldogs, and american staffordshire terriers”.

Sources said that Galea was clearly running a crude puppy mill, keeping the dogs in separate cages with little interaction.

Police have said that the two dogs were being kept in the yard and had managed to enter the woman’s ground floor maisonette on Antonio Sciortino Street, Msida.

Sources said that Galea was not residing in the apartment block at the time of the shocking attack. He allegedly left the apartment after electricity and water had been turned off in the building a few days prior.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry.

