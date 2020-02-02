د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Young Maltese Woman Stabbed In Żabbar In Domestic Violence Incident

A young Maltese woman is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Żabbar in an incident at a bar in Triq il-Kbira, Żabbar.

She is currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

She is believed to have been stabbed by her partner or ex-boyfriend and has suffered multiple stab wounds.

The possible aggressor, a man from Ħal-Safi, is being held by police for questioning. The woman, aged 34, is not in a position to speak to investigators and is currently being operated on according to a police spokesman. Her condition is unknown.

If you need to report a case of domestic abuse or speak to someone contact Victim Support Malta on 2122 8333.

