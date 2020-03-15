BREAKING: Three New Cases Of COVID-19 Coronavirus In Malta

There are three new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

One new case is a 23-year-old doctor. He returned back to Malta from Dublin recently. The country was yet to be declared a high-risk location, so the patient returned to work. Assessments on his colleagues are underway.

The second is a 20-year-old male student, who also recently travelled to Dublin. He developed symptoms two days after coming back to Malta on 10th March. He went to a single lecture. Students who he may have come into contact with are currently being assessed.

The this is a 21-year-old Portuguese man, who had returned to Malta from Madrid on 10th March. He was in self-quarantine.

So far, 722 tests have been carried out on people who came back to Malta from abroad and showed symptoms. A further 663 tests have been carried out on people who did not go abroad.

Yesterday, five new cases were confirmed. The total number of cases is now up to 21, with two people recovering from the virus.

However, the pair will remain under quarantine amid revelations that the virus can re-infect survivors.

All cases have been imported so far.