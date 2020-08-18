BREAKING: Shooting In Sliema – Reports That One Person Murdered

There has been a shooting in Sliema, with police and ambulance services on site.

It is believed that a person has been murdered and another is critically injured. Lovin Malta is waiting for police to confirm.

There are reports that the incident could be related to a hold-up.

The shooting took place at roughly 10.30pm this evening on Locker Street in the Qui-Si-Sana area. Police have been seen exiting and entering a house along the road.

Two ambulances were quickly on site while several police cars have blocked the road.

It appears the perpetrators are still at large.

This is a developing story