BREAKING: Robert Abela Set To Become Malta’s Next Prime Minister With Supporters Chanting Outside Headquarters

It is believed that he won 55% of the vote. So far, several ballot boxes have been opened with Abela performing strongly in each. He is currently leading by more than 1,000 votes, scoring 63.4% of the vote so far to Fearne’s 36.6%.

Abela was an underdog in the race, surging from behind in recent weeks to beat Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne to the post.

Robert Abela is set to be Malta’s next Prime Minister with indications showing he is set to win the Labour Party leadership race.

Chanting can already be heard in the Labour Party Headquarters, with supporters singing Abela’s name. The counting hall is a more timid affair, with Abela’s camp quietly celebrating while Fearne’s camp looks on dejected.

Around 92.5% of eligible voters turned up to polls today, with the Labour Party setting up 13 voting stations across the electoral districts in Malta and Gozo.

It should be noted that an official result has not been declared yet, which are not expected until later.

A lawyer by profession, Robert is the son of George Abela, Malta’s President between 2009 and 2014. A significant protagonist within the Labour Party since the early 1990s, George Abela had contested the previous Labour leadership against a then-young and upcoming Joseph Muscat before serving as president.

In Malta’s last general election of 2017, Robert Abela was one of the Labour Party’s fresh faces elected to parliament, making it to an MP at the age of 40.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will officially step down tomorrow. He was forced to resign after his office was linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and the subsequent political fallout.