BREAKING: Migrant Worker Dies In Bormla Collapse On Construction And Excavation Site

A migrant worker has died in this morning’s wall collapse in Bormla, which police have confirmed was on a construction and excavation site.

Police confirmed that the wall collapsed at around 8am at Sqaq L-Erwieħ. At least one another person is seriously injured. Some others are reportedly being pulled out of the rubble.

Not many details were given on the man who died beyond that he was a foreign worker on the site.

 

