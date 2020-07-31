BREAKING: Malta’s Four Massive UK Festivals Cancelled

Four massive UK festivals that were set for the end of August and early September have officially been cancelled.

The cancellations come at the end of a week that practically saw Malta’s entire summer entertainment calendar halted, postponed or cancelled following a rise in COVID-19 cases on the island.

BPM Festival, Escape 2 The Island, Back. In The Future and Rhythm + Waves have all been cancelled.

Organisers have cancelled the events in light of the spike in cases out of concern for the safety of the public, staff and entertainment professionals.

The cancellations also come after the government introduced a new set of standards last night that would see venues massively reduce their capacity and harsher social distancing measures being enforced.

