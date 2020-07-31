د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Malta’s Four Massive UK Festivals Cancelled

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Four massive UK festivals that were set for the end of August and early September have officially been cancelled.

The cancellations come at the end of a week that practically saw Malta’s entire summer entertainment calendar halted, postponed or cancelled following a rise in COVID-19 cases on the island.

BPM Festival, Escape 2 The Island, Back. In The Future and Rhythm + Waves have all been cancelled.

Organisers have cancelled the events in light of the spike in cases out of concern for the safety of the public, staff and entertainment professionals.

The cancellations also come after the government introduced a new set of standards last night that would see venues massively reduce their capacity and harsher social distancing measures being enforced.

What do you think of these cancellations?

READ NEXT: Qormi Teen Hospitalised Following Motorcycle Accident In Birkirkara

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK