Attorney General Peter Grech Hands In Resignation Letter

Malta’s Attorney General Peter Grech has handed in his resignation letter to President George Vella.

Grech faced criticism for failing to prosecute high-level corruption and crime. Prime Minister Robert Abela had hinted that Grech would resign in the near future and thanked him for his service towards the Maltese state during his 10-year term in office.

Grech was appointed Attorney General in 2010, replacing Silvio Camilleri.

He is expected to step down on 9th September.

