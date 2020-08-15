د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Attorney General Peter Grech Hands In Resignation Letter

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s Attorney General Peter Grech has handed in his resignation letter to President George Vella.

Grech faced criticism for failing to prosecute high-level corruption and crime. Prime Minister Robert Abela had hinted that Grech would resign in the near future and thanked him for his service towards the Maltese state during his 10-year term in office.

Grech was appointed Attorney General in 2010, replacing Silvio Camilleri.

He is expected to step down on 9th September.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Young Sicilian Woman In Critical Condition After Contracting COVID-19 In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK