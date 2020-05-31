WATCH: Malta’s Airports And Ports Will Open On 1st July

Malta’s airports and ports will open on Wednesday 1st July, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

Malta’s ports have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen what the news will mean for the asylum seekers currently on board harbour cruise ships outside Maltese waters.

Abela also said that the government will announce the lifting of more COVID-19 restrictions tomorrow.

The measures will be effective from Friday 5th June. Abela was coy on the exact details saying that the specifics will be given tomorrow.

However, Abela revealed that the new measures will cover the opening of more commercial establishments like bars and gyms, along with the lifting of measures at the courts.

“COVID-19 is behind us,” Abela said.

Do you agree with the decision? Comment below