BREAKING: Malta Plans Car-Free Village Squares And Roads During Certain Hours And Days

Certain Maltese village squares and roads will go car-free at certain hours of certain days, according to a plan announced by Transport Minister Ian Borg today.

“The pandemic has brought about new realities that no one could have predicted but it has also given us a chance to observe new aspects,” Borg said on Lovin Malta’s show #CovidCalls. “We saw our village squares and roads empty, with no cars, and we learned to appreciate their beauty.”

“Therefore, why shouldn’t we ensure our roads are car free at certain hours of certain days to allow the public to enjoy open spaces and give businesses the chance to offer their services after the COVID-19 situation?”

Borg said this new car-free concept will also allow artists, musicians and band clubs to showcase their talents in public, breathing life into villages. Meanwhile, residents will be encouraged to walk or catch a bus to their village centres, reducing traffic and improving air quality in the process.

The Transport Ministry will also assist in the beautification and maintenance of such projects and provide a number of trees to be planted in areas identified by local councils.

Local councils interested in participating are invited to contact the Local Councils’ Association, which is coordinating the project along with the Transport Ministry and Transport Malta.