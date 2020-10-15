د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Malta Has Over 1,000 Active COVID-19 Cases Following Record-High Single-Day Rise

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has a total of 1,009 active COVID-19 cases, a record-high for the country since the start of the pandemic.

This is the first time ever that the country’s active cases have hit quadruple digits and comes following a record-high 112 single-day rise in new cases.

There were also 42 new recoveries and a total of 2,481 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Malta continues to break records on a daily basis when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic both in terms of active cases and single-day rises.

The last week has been particularly worrying with new cases reaching triple digits and more COVID-19 related deaths being announced.

As it stands, Malta has 45 COVID-19 related deaths including a 59-year-old man who passed away yesterday in ITU.

Elsewhere, European countries are imposing harsher restrictions with some entering semi-lockdowns in light of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

In London, as of Saturday, households will be barred from mixing in pubs and restaurants as the city moves to Tier 2 of its public health measures.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: Chris Soler Appointed As Malta’s Second State Advocate

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK