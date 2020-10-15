BREAKING: Malta Has Over 1,000 Active COVID-19 Cases Following Record-High Single-Day Rise

Malta has a total of 1,009 active COVID-19 cases, a record-high for the country since the start of the pandemic.

This is the first time ever that the country’s active cases have hit quadruple digits and comes following a record-high 112 single-day rise in new cases.

There were also 42 new recoveries and a total of 2,481 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Malta continues to break records on a daily basis when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic both in terms of active cases and single-day rises.

The last week has been particularly worrying with new cases reaching triple digits and more COVID-19 related deaths being announced.

As it stands, Malta has 45 COVID-19 related deaths including a 59-year-old man who passed away yesterday in ITU.

Elsewhere, European countries are imposing harsher restrictions with some entering semi-lockdowns in light of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

In London, as of Saturday, households will be barred from mixing in pubs and restaurants as the city moves to Tier 2 of its public health measures.

