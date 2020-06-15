BREAKING: Magistrate Orders Criminal Investigation Into Ex-Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar

A magistrate has launched an immediate criminal investigation against former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar over his potential involvement in leaks from the Daphne Caruana Galizia case.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi made the request at the end of a sensational nine-hour sitting of the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Fenech’s legal team said that they agree with Azzopardi’s request. Inspector Keith Arnaud said there has already been an investigation into alleged leaks from the investigation.

Earlier today, Johann Cremona, the business partner of Fenech and confidante of middleman Melvin Theuma, claimed that Cutajar allegedly informed Theuma that Europol knew of the secret recorded conversations between him and main suspect Yorgen Fenech, even asking Theuma if he could listen to them before his arrest.

Cremona said that Cutajar even informed Theuma about a money-laundering investigation.

In recent sittings, Theuma said that Cutajar had asked Theuma’s close friend Edgar Brincat about the existence of secret recordings in a meeting to sort out a fine.

Cutajar confirmed this version with Lovin Malta, saying that investigators were made aware of the meetings. This was also confirmed by Brincat in today’s sitting.

Given today’s claims, Magistrate Rachel Montebello agreed with the position.

Cutajar was removed from his post as Police Commissioner earlier this year. He was subject to criticism from activists who believed he failed to tackle major corruption issues. Cutajar was handed a government consultancy upon his resignation.

Cutajar has since been suspended from his government consultancy role until “the facts are clarified”.

