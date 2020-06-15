د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Magistrate Orders Criminal Investigation Into Ex-Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A magistrate has launched an immediate criminal investigation against former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar over his potential involvement in leaks from the Daphne Caruana Galizia case.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi made the request at the end of a sensational nine-hour sitting of the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Fenech’s legal team said that they agree with Azzopardi’s request. Inspector Keith Arnaud said there has already been an investigation into alleged leaks from the investigation.

Earlier today,  Johann Cremona, the business partner of Fenech and confidante of middleman Melvin Theuma, claimed that Cutajar allegedly informed Theuma that Europol knew of the secret recorded conversations between him and main suspect Yorgen Fenech, even asking Theuma if he could listen to them before his arrest.

Cremona said that Cutajar even informed Theuma about a money-laundering investigation.

In recent sittings, Theuma said that Cutajar had asked Theuma’s close friend Edgar Brincat about the existence of secret recordings in a meeting to sort out a fine.

Cutajar confirmed this version with Lovin Malta, saying that investigators were made aware of the meetings. This was also confirmed by Brincat in today’s sitting. 

Given today’s claims, Magistrate Rachel Montebello agreed with the position.

Cutajar was removed from his post as Police Commissioner earlier this year. He was subject to criticism from activists who believed he failed to tackle major corruption issues. Cutajar was handed a government consultancy upon his resignation.

Cutajar has since been suspended from his government consultancy role until “the facts are clarified”.

What do you make of Malta’s former police commissioner being investigated?

READ NEXT: Ian Borg ‘Categorically’ Denies Using Taxpayer’s Money For His Personal Facebook Page

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK