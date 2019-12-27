BREAKING: Joseph Muscat Catching A Flight To Dubai This Afternoon

Joseph Muscat is at Malta International Airport planning about to fly out to Dubai, Lovin Malta has learnt.

He is travelling first class with his wife and two daughters.

The Prime Minister has already visited Vatican City and Bethlehem in the past few weeks as new damning revelations are constantly emerging in his regard.

Muscat is now on his way to Dubai which has been at the focal point of corruption allegations tying the man accused of killing Daphne Caruana Galizia with the Prime Minister’s former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

The press were given no explanation for Muscat’s flight to Dubai and questions have remained unanswered as usual.

Yesterday it emerged that Schembri was given clearance to travel despite being investigated over Caruana Galizia’s murder.