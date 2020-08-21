BREAKING: Joseph Muscat Called In For Interrogation Over Daphne Caruana Galizia Case

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been called in for interrogation at the Police Headquarters in Floriana, Lovin Malta can reveal.

Sources told Lovin Malta that Muscat was brought in for questioning in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat has been linked to the case ever since his former chief of staff Keith Schembri was arrested in connection with the case. Schembri has been potentially referenced in secret recordings while there is mounting evidence that he passed on messages to main suspect Yorgen Fenech while he was under police bail.

Muscat also had a close relationship with Fenech. Beyond allegedly sharing a secret WhatsApp group with Schembri and Fenech, he also invited Fenech to his exclusive birthday party.

Fenech is also linked to major corruption allegations. Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as a target client of the Panamanian accounts of Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi.

A report by the FIAU found that 17 Black had received at least three payments – one of €161,000 from Maltese local agent for the tanker supplying gas to the LNG power station and two separate payments amounting to €1.1 million from Baratzada through ABLV Bank.

Fenech is one of the main shareholders of the Electrogas deal.

Recently it was revealed that 17 Black was also allegedly used so Fenech could pocket millions through Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm.

