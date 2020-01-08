BREAKING: Huge Smoke Cloud Engulfs Marsa Open Centre With Reports Of Serious ‘Unrest’ In The Building

The Marsa open centre is engulfed under a smoke cloud, with reports emerging that unrest has broken out at the refugee centre.

Several photos and videos sent to Lovin Malta show a large greenish cloud around the building. It is as yet unknown whether fire caused the smoke and or what materials are burning.

So far, the Police have informed the newsroom that there “is a lot of unrest” at the Open Centre at the moment, but are yet to ascertain what exactly is going on in the building.

Sources close to the area have said that the air is toxic.

UPDATE: Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has tweeted, saying he is monitoring the situation closely and that there are no known casualties yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Yesterday, 19 people were arrested by police at the closed Detention Centre in Ħal Safi following a protest. They are in court being charged at the moment.

Another protest at the Ħal Far centre that had shocked parts of the nation, a number of cars were burned as several rooms were ransacked and some officers involved had said they had seriously feared for themselves.