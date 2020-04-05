BREAKING: Ħal Far Open Centre Placed Under Quarantine After Eight COVID-19 Cases Found

Malta has placed the Ħal Far open centre under quarantine for two weeks after eight residents tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

Around 1,000 migrants live in the open centre.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said this decision had been taken after a risk assessment showed that there was a chance that the virus could have spread around the centre. Malta Red Cross has opened a makeshift clinic at the open centre.

Open centre residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been segregated from the rest of the camp, while police will monitor the area.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri urged people who employ Ħal Far open centre residents not to encourage them to go to work during the coming two weeks.

“All employers who do so will be helping people break the law,” he said.